JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth speaker gets some key upgrades

Enlarge Image Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Coming to stores this fall, JBL's $150 Charge 4 Bluetooth speaker features improved sound, better battery life (20 hours) and some other small upgrades.

JBL's Charge speakers are a little bigger than the company's Flip series speakers and are named "Charge" because of their ability to charge devices thanks to a built-in USB-out port.

JBL says that its engineers "developed an all new JBL transducer for Charge 4 that features increased cone area and excursion." That new transducer combined with updated 3D metallic passive radiators should mean better bass response and perhaps less distortion at higher volumes. I'll let you know how the speaker really sounds as soon as I get my hands on a review sample.

JBL didn't mention in its press materials that it has USB-C charging, but our photographer at the IFA trade show in Berlin spotted it when he lifted the gasket on the back of the speaker. We'll still confirming the charging situation with JBL, but USB-C connectivity could mean quicker charge times.

Enlarge Image Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Here's a look at the JBL Charge 4's key specs, according to JBL.

Wireless Bluetooth streaming: Wirelessly connect to up to 2 smartphones or tablets to the speaker

7500mAh power bank: Built-in rechargeable Li-ion battery supports up to 20 hours of playtime and charges smartphones and tablets via USB

IPX7 waterproof (can be full submersed in water)

USB-C connectivity



JBL Connect+: Amplify the listening experience by wirelessly connecting more than 100 JBL Connect+ enabled speakers.

Durable fabric and rugged materials

Dual passive radiators



10 color options: Desert Sand, Mustard Yellow, Dusty Pink, Grey Stone, River Teal, Fiesta Red,

Ocean Blue, Midnight Black, Steel White and Forest Green



Price: $150, 179 euros (no word yet on UK or Australian pricing but we'll add it as soon as we get it)
Availability: Fall 2018

Availability: Fall 2018