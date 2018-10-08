CNET también está disponible en español.

HyperX's Cloud Mix is a gaming headphone for music listening

The $200 headset is Bluetooth-enabled and can be used both at home and wirelessly for music listening and mobile gaming on the go.

The new HyperX Cloud Mix retails for $200.

HyperX's new Cloud Mix ($200) isn't the company's first Bluetooth gaming headset, but it is its first wireless headset "built for gamers on-the-go."

In other words, HyperX, a subsidiary of Kingston, is marketing the headphone as both a gaming headset and a wireless headphone that can be paired to your phone for music listening or mobile Fortnite action.

Designed with the same "DNA" found in Cloud 2 and Cloud Alpha headsets, HyperX says the the Cloud Mix features dual-chamber technology, 40 millimeter drivers and meets Hi-Res Audio requirements.

The Cloud Mix is equipped with two microphone options: You have the TeamSpeak gaming mic that's detachable and Discord Certified for game chat, as well as the internal built-in mic for Bluetooth mode.

I've been playing around with it in advance of its launch and it does sound quite good as a gaming headset and pretty decent if not spectacular as a headphone for music listening. The headphone has thick, comfortably padded ear cups, and while it isn't a noise-cancelling headphone, the ear cups passively seal out a good amount of ambient noise thanks to their snug fit.

What you get in the box.

Key specs

  • 40mm drivers
  • Weight with Mic: 275g
  • Bluetooth battery life: 20 hours 
  • Detachable Headset Cable: 3.5mm plug
  • PC Extension Cable: 3.5mm stereo and mic plugs
  • Detachable boom microphone
  • Price: $200 (no word yet on international pricing but we'll add it as soon as we get it)

