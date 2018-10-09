CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Laptops

HP Chromebook x360 14

After two editions designed for the classroom, HP's Chromebook convertible goes premium.

hp-chromebook-x360-14-hero
HP

HP has announced the third edition of its Chromebook x360. Like the previous iterations, the new x360 is a two-in-one hybrid -- half laptop, half tablet, courtesy of a 360-degree foldable display -- that runs Google's streamlined Chrome operating system. But where the first two x360s were compact, rugged convertibles designed and priced for the classroom, the newest edition steps things up -- with a larger display, more stylish design, superior specs and a significantly higher price.

Starting at $500, the new x360 enters a market chock full of competitors -- including HP's own Chromebook x2, announced back in April. (The company hasn't announced pricing or availability for other regions, but that converts to roughly £380 and AU$700.) On paper, the HP x360 compares favorably, with a strong collection of components and a 14-inch touchscreen display (with a 1,920x1,080 resolution), that could help it find a sweet spot between the legions of 13-inch and 15-inch machines.

Where the x2 features Intel's 2017-vintage Core CPUs, optimized for performance, the new x360 comes equipped with Intel's current eighth-gen M series processor, which is supposed to deliver a balance of speed and long battery life. And HP says the new x360 is rated for up to 13.5 hours -- which would place it among the longest-lasting Chromebooks we've seen.

hp-chromebook-x360-14-combo-reverse
HP

HP also makes a line of higher-end convertible and touchscreen-enabled laptops under the Spectre x360 umbrella. Running higher-end components and Windows 10, they're significantly more expensive; the most affordable model -- the 13-inch Spectre x360 13 -- starts at $1,150.

With the new Chromebook x360, HP appears to be further exploring the convertible Chromebook midrange landscape -- potentially fertile territory. The x360 offers considerably more than other convertibles in the $200 to $400 range and it's hundreds of dollars less expensive than Microsoft's new Surface Pro 6 or either of Apple's iPad Pros. Stay tuned: We'll make a more decisive assessment once we spend some time with a review unit.

hp-chromebook-x360-14-tent
HP

Quick specs

  • Intel Core i3-813OU processor
  • 14-inch 1,920x1,080 touchscreen
  • Front-facing HD camera
  • 8GB of DDR4 memory
  • 64GB hard drive, microSD reader
  • Two USB-C connections, two USB connections
  • Up to 13.5 hours of battery life
  • Measures 12.8x8.9x0.6 inches (WDH)
  • 3.7 lbs
  • Available Oct. 21 starting at $500 (converts to £380 and AU$700)

Best Laptops for 2018

See All

This week on CNET News

Facebook Portal device seeks to take video chat to the next level
For Magic Leap to be truly magical, it needs content, content, content
At Google’s Pixel 3 event, it’s all about the data

Share your voice