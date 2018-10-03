The Good The Gourmia GCM6800 Cold Brew Coffee Maker makes carafes of chilled coffee quickly. It runs quietly and has less parts, and is easier to use than other fast cold brewers.

The Bad The coffee it brews is weak. Faint markings on its lid make it tricky to lock shut.

The Bottom Line Buy Gourmia's automatic cold brewer for fast, chilled coffee, not strong drinks with deep flavor.