Of all the things I liked about the Pixel 3 (and its larger counterpart the Pixel 3 XL), I was most impressed by the vibrant and sharp photos it takes, even in low light, with a single rear camera. That's something the Pixel's competition, including the iPhone XS and Galaxy Note 9, need two cameras (or at times, even more) to pull off.

But the other half of the Pixel's draw is Google's software and the entire ecosystem it's ingrained with. Google wants you to use Assistant and it wants you to integrate it with other Google services like Gmail and Calendar. At times it's useful -- particularly Assistant's new ability to answer calls on your behalf. (Yes, it's as bonkers as it sounds, but it does help to combat the scourge of spam calls in my life.) The constant notifications and tips and prompts get annoying, but fortunately you can turn these functions off.

So is an outstanding camera and Google's user experience worth the $799 (£739, AU$1,199) starting price for the 64GB Pixel 3? At face value, the phone seems to cost as much as the Galaxy S9 and it's cheaper compared to the iPhone XS' $1,000 (£999, AU$1,629) baseline price. But when we start factoring in storage capacity -- like the fact that the S9 can hold up to 400GB of extra data and that the 256GB iPhone is actually cheaper in terms of price per gig -- things get more complicated.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Keep in mind, too, that the Pixel 3 is available in a larger model. The Pixel 3 XL starts at $899 (£869, AU$1,349). It offers a larger 6.3-inch screen (compared with this model's 5.5-inch display), a bit more battery life and a soon-to-be "hideable" notch on its display. But features, including the cameras, are otherwise the same, so you're basically choosing between two sizes.

If you don't absolutely need a phone right now, wait to see what the iPhone XR or even the OnePlus 6T -- both just days away -- have in store. They're expected to have excellent cameras themselves and more affordable price tags. You should also skip the Pixel if a built-in 3.5mm headphone jack is a must-have, but keep in mind that Google includes USB-C headphones and a 3.5mm adapter in the box.

But if you want a phone now, the Pixel 3 and 3 XL are one of the best phones you can buy. They may not look as luxurious as the iPhone XS or Galaxy S9 but they enjoy the extra perks that come from being a Google phone, which include unlimited cloud storage and timely software updates. And with their first-class and easy-to-use cameras, the Pixel 3 and 3 XL are top notch.

Pixel's exceptional camera delivers again

If the Pixel 2's camera was excellent, the Pixel 3 is exceptional. The Pixel 3 takes impressive low-light photos, records steady video and pulls off solid portrait photos with only one rear lens compared to phones that use two cameras for the same effect. Its wide dynamic range handles varying lighting and exposures particularly well, at times producing images that look better than in real life.

Sarah Tew / CNET

New camera software also aims to improve photo quality. Top Shot, which works when you take "Motion" pictures, looks for smiles and open eyes to recommend the best image in a series. To improve its digital zoom, the Pixel combines several photos together and processes super detailed, zoomed-in shots. Google also improved the camera's low-light capabilities, known as Night Sight, but this specific feature won't be available until later this year.

In general, the Pixel 3 takes brilliant photos, capturing images that are detailed and clear. The colors are a tad more intense than you'd see on the iPhone XS, but not to a level that's unrealistic or exaggerated. The Pixel also handled white-balance and its skin tones were more true to life than the Galaxy S9 and Note 9 at times. It also retained more details with darker shadows than the Galaxy phones.

The camera is skillful at taking portrait photos too. They take a few seconds to render, but the falloff between the fore- and background looks natural and not overly smooth. When I took a photo of a dog, I noticed a patchy-looking stray hair or two, but the effect was minimal. And the Pixel gives you the option to tweak the blurriness and focus of these portraits after you fire the shutter, similar to the iPhone XS and other Android phones. The editing process is precise and easy to use.

Enlarge Image Lynn La/CNET

Enlarge Image Lynn La/CNET

Enlarge Image Lynn La / CNET

Enlarge Image Lynn La/CNET

Enlarge Image Lynn La/CNET