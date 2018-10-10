CNET también está disponible en español.

Pixel 3: Google's new phone bucks the $1,000 smartphone trend with style

I went hands-on with Google's Pixel 3 and 3 XL. I've got to say, I'm pretty impressed so far.

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

The Pixel 3, left, has no notch.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

When Google announced its Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones on Tuesday, I stifled an internal yawn. The software giant touted a few enhanced features, no concrete specs, and showed us a phone that looks nearly identical to 2017's Pixel 2. But holding the 5.5-inch Pixel 3 in my hand was a different story, and after spending some time with both it and the 6.3-inch Pixel 3 XL, I've changed my tune. So far, I really like what I see.

Best yet, the Pixel 3 and 3XL add two front-facing cameras (for group selfies), wireless charging support, Pixel Buds USB-C headphones in the box and still come in under the $1,000 starting price of the iPhone XS and Note 9. The Pixel 3 starts at $799 (£739), while the Pixel 3XL starts at $899 (£869). Pay $100 (or £100) more per phone to double the storage space from 64 to 128GB. 

These are still pricey flagship models by any measure, but in a mobile landscape with ballooning costs, Google's comparative restraint could help draw buyers.

Both new Pixel 3 phones come in black, white and "Not Pink," with an extremely subtle two-tone backing and an accent on the power/lock button. In fact, everything about the Pixel 3 is subtle, and that could very well be the phone's main strength. Google's Pixel brand has garnered a following for its overall reliability (minus that pesky Pixel 2 XL screen issue), clean, "pure" Android, security and OS update speed and the camera's ability to do arguably more with a single lens than other phones do with two or three.

When I hold the Pixel 3, I feel a sleek, almost slippery, device with rounded edges and soft coloring, thoughtfully curved elements, like the slightly tacky clear panel on the back. Google's latest Android 9 Pie software is on board -- if performance holds up during our testing, I can see how this could be a go-to phone for Android fans.

You can preorder the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL now. US residents can buy either phone starting on Oct. 19, followed by sales in other countries on Nov. 1. 

Now playing: Watch this: Google's Pixel 3 Top Shot feature picks the best photo
4:10

Pixel 3: What's new that matters

  • Larger, 5.5-inch (Pixel 3) and 6.3-inch (3 XL) displays
  • Pixel 3 XL has a notched screen; Pixel 3 does not
  • Two front-facing cameras
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor
  • Slightly larger battery capacity (2,915 versus 2,700 mAh)
  • Portrait mode shots can also save photos without the portrait filter effect
  • Top Shot, an automated photo-selection tool, launches later
  • Wireless charging support
  • Ability to help you screen calls

Pixel 3 specs versus the competition


 Google Pixel 3 Google Pixel 3 XL Samsung Galaxy S9 Apple iPhone XS LG G7 ThinQ
Display size, resolution 5.5-inch "flexible" OLED; 2,280x1,080 pixels 6.3-inch "flexible" OLED; 2,960x1,440 pixels 5.8-inch AMOLED; 2,960x1,440 pixels 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED; 2,436x1,125 pixels 6.1-inch IPS LCD; 3,120 x 1,440 pixels
Pixel density 443ppi 522 ppi 570 ppi 458 ppi 563 ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 5.7x2.7x0.3 in 6.2x3x.03 in 5.81x2.70x0.33 in 5.7x2.8x0.3 in 6x2.8x0.31 in
Dimensions (Millimeters) 145.6x68.2x7.9 mm 158x76.7x7.9 mm mm 147.7x68.7x8.5 mm 143.6x70.9x7.7 mm 153.2x71.9x7.9 mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 5.2oz; 148g 6.5 oz; 184g 5.75 oz; 163g 6.2 oz; 177g 5.7 oz, 162g
Mobile software Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 8.0 Oreo iOS 12 Android 8.0 Oreo
Camera 12.2-megapixel 12.2-megapixel 12-megapixel 12-megapixel (standard), 12-megapixel (telephoto) 16-megapixel (standard), 16-megapixel (wide-angle)
Front-facing camera Dual 8-megapixel Dual 8-megapixel 8-megapixel 7-megapixel 8-megapixel
Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K 4K
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (2.5GHz octa-core) Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (2.5GHz octa-core) Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor (2.8GHz + 1.7GHz octa-core) or Samsung Exynos 9810 (2.7 GHz + 1.7 GHz octa-core) Apple A12 Bionic Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (2.8GHz octa-core)
Storage 64GB, 128GB 64GB, 128GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 256GB, 512GB 64GB
RAM 4GB 4GB 4GB TBD 4GB
Expandable storage None None 400GB None 2TB
Battery 2,915 mAh 3,430 mAh 3,000 mAh TBD 3,000 mAh
Fingerprint sensor Back cover Back cover Back cover None (Face ID) Back cover
Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C Lightning USB-C
Headphone jack No No Yes No Yes
Special features IP68, wireless charging support, Pixel Buds USB-C headphones in the box IP68, wireless charging support, Pixel Buds USB-C headphones in the box Water resistant (IP68); dual-aperture camera; super slo-mo video; wireless charging; iris scanning Water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging; Face ID; Memoji Water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; DTS:X 3D Surround; Quad DAC
Price off-contract (USD) $799 (64GB); $899 (128GB) $899 (64GB); $999 (128GB) Varies: $720-$800 (64GB) $999 (64GB), $1,149 (256GB), $1,349 (512GB) Varies: $750-$792
Price (GBP) £739 (64GB); £839 (128GB)
 £869 (64GB); £969 (128GB)
 £739 £999 (64GB), £1,149 (256GB), £1,349 (512GB) £599
Price (AUD) TBA TBA AU$1,199 (64GB), AU$1,349 (256GB) AU$1,629 (64GB), AU$1,879 (256GB), AU$2,199 (512GB) AU$1,099

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Read now: Everything Google just announced

Read nextPixel 3 camera has better resolution and can shoot in the dark with no flash

