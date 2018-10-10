Pixel 3: Google's new phone bucks the $1,000 smartphone trend with style

When Google announced its Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones on Tuesday, I stifled an internal yawn. The software giant touted a few enhanced features, no concrete specs, and showed us a phone that looks nearly identical to 2017's Pixel 2. But holding the 5.5-inch Pixel 3 in my hand was a different story, and after spending some time with both it and the 6.3-inch Pixel 3 XL, I've changed my tune. So far, I really like what I see.
Best yet, the Pixel 3 and 3XL add two front-facing cameras (for group selfies), wireless charging support, Pixel Buds USB-C headphones in the box and still come in under the $1,000 starting price of the iPhone XS and Note 9. The Pixel 3 starts at $799 (£739), while the Pixel 3XL starts at $899 (£869). Pay $100 (or £100) more per phone to double the storage space from 64 to 128GB.
These are still pricey flagship models by any measure, but in a mobile landscape with ballooning costs, Google's comparative restraint could help draw buyers.
Both new Pixel 3 phones come in black, white and "Not Pink," with an extremely subtle two-tone backing and an accent on the power/lock button. In fact, everything about the Pixel 3 is subtle, and that could very well be the phone's main strength. Google's Pixel brand has garnered a following for its overall reliability (minus that pesky Pixel 2 XL screen issue), clean, "pure" Android, security and OS update speed and the camera's ability to do arguably more with a single lens than other phones do with two or three.
When I hold the Pixel 3, I feel a sleek, almost slippery, device with rounded edges and soft coloring, thoughtfully curved elements, like the slightly tacky clear panel on the back. Google's latest Android 9 Pie software is on board -- if performance holds up during our testing, I can see how this could be a go-to phone for Android fans.
You can preorder the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL now. US residents can buy either phone starting on Oct. 19, followed by sales in other countries on Nov. 1.
Pixel 3: What's new that matters
- Larger, 5.5-inch (Pixel 3) and 6.3-inch (3 XL) displays
- Pixel 3 XL has a notched screen; Pixel 3 does not
- Two front-facing cameras
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor
- Slightly larger battery capacity (2,915 versus 2,700 mAh)
- Portrait mode shots can also save photos without the portrait filter effect
- Top Shot, an automated photo-selection tool, launches later
- Wireless charging support
- Ability to help you screen calls
Pixel 3 specs versus the competition
|Google Pixel 3
|Google Pixel 3 XL
|Samsung Galaxy S9
|Apple iPhone XS
|LG G7 ThinQ
|Display size, resolution
|5.5-inch "flexible" OLED; 2,280x1,080 pixels
|6.3-inch "flexible" OLED; 2,960x1,440 pixels
|5.8-inch AMOLED; 2,960x1,440 pixels
|5.8-inch Super Retina OLED; 2,436x1,125 pixels
|6.1-inch IPS LCD; 3,120 x 1,440 pixels
|Pixel density
|443ppi
|522 ppi
|570 ppi
|458 ppi
|563 ppi
|Dimensions (Inches)
|5.7x2.7x0.3 in
|6.2x3x.03 in
|5.81x2.70x0.33 in
|5.7x2.8x0.3 in
|6x2.8x0.31 in
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|145.6x68.2x7.9 mm
|158x76.7x7.9 mm mm
|147.7x68.7x8.5 mm
|143.6x70.9x7.7 mm
|153.2x71.9x7.9 mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|5.2oz; 148g
|6.5 oz; 184g
|5.75 oz; 163g
|6.2 oz; 177g
|5.7 oz, 162g
|Mobile software
|Android 9 Pie
|Android 9 Pie
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|iOS 12
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Camera
|12.2-megapixel
|12.2-megapixel
|12-megapixel
|12-megapixel (standard), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
|16-megapixel (standard), 16-megapixel (wide-angle)
|Front-facing camera
|Dual 8-megapixel
|Dual 8-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|7-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (2.5GHz octa-core)
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (2.5GHz octa-core)
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor (2.8GHz + 1.7GHz octa-core) or Samsung Exynos 9810 (2.7 GHz + 1.7 GHz octa-core)
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (2.8GHz octa-core)
|Storage
|64GB, 128GB
|64GB, 128GB
|64GB, 128GB, 256GB
|64GB, 256GB, 512GB
|64GB
|RAM
|4GB
|4GB
|4GB
|TBD
|4GB
|Expandable storage
|None
|None
|400GB
|None
|2TB
|Battery
|2,915 mAh
|3,430 mAh
|3,000 mAh
|TBD
|3,000 mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|Back cover
|Back cover
|Back cover
|None (Face ID)
|Back cover
|Connector
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Lightning
|USB-C
|Headphone jack
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Special features
|IP68, wireless charging support, Pixel Buds USB-C headphones in the box
|IP68, wireless charging support, Pixel Buds USB-C headphones in the box
|Water resistant (IP68); dual-aperture camera; super slo-mo video; wireless charging; iris scanning
|Water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging; Face ID; Memoji
|Water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; DTS:X 3D Surround; Quad DAC
|Price off-contract (USD)
|$799 (64GB); $899 (128GB)
|$899 (64GB); $999 (128GB)
|Varies: $720-$800 (64GB)
|$999 (64GB), $1,149 (256GB), $1,349 (512GB)
|Varies: $750-$792
|Price (GBP)
£739 (64GB); £839 (128GB)
£869 (64GB); £969 (128GB)
|£739
|£999 (64GB), £1,149 (256GB), £1,349 (512GB)
|£599
|Price (AUD)
|TBA
|TBA
|AU$1,199 (64GB), AU$1,349 (256GB)
|AU$1,629 (64GB), AU$1,879 (256GB), AU$2,199 (512GB)
|AU$1,099
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
