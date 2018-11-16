Emerson's $169 Sensi Touch Wi-Fi Thermostat is well worth considering. It has a responsive touchscreen, an easy-to-use app and integrations with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri so you can adjust the temperature with a quick voice command. Its main downfall is its design. Yes, the touchscreen works well, but the hardware looks outdated next to the identically-priced Ecobee3 Lite and Nest E.
Consider the Sensi, the Ecobee3 Lite and the Nest E if you're shopping in this price range. And, if you're looking for something slightly more affordable, give the $150 Lyric T5 a look.
About the Sensi Touch
The Sensi Touch has a practical design -- a large responsive touchscreen and the ability to adjust the temperature, create schedules and more straight from the thermostat.
The installation was simple. Ask a qualified professional for help if you have questions about replacing your existing thermostat. Here are the general steps; it took me about 15 minutes from start to finish:
- Turn off power to your thermostat at the circuit breaker
- Remove the old thermostat
- Install the Sensi Touch baseplate with the included screws
- Attach the wires to the wire terminals
- Snap on the faceplate
- Turn on power at the circuit breaker
The Sensi Touch requires a C-wire for installation. Read this to learn more about the C-wire.
