Video Cameras

DJI Osmo Pocket is a supersmart, fully stabilized point-and-shoot camera

And yes, it's actually pocket-sized.

dji-osmo-pocketEnlarge Image
DJI

DJI might be best known for its camera drones, but it's ending the year with an announcement for one of its other product lines. 

The DJI Osmo Pocket is an impressively small camera on a three-axis gimbal to stabilize your video and photos. Below the camera is a 1-inch touchscreen to preview what you shoot and a Lightning/USB-C combo connector to tether to your phone.

dji-osmo-pocket-2
DJI

A hidden connector below the screen lets you attach an iPhone or Android phone to the grip for a bigger preview, playback and editing and full control over settings via a new DJI Mimo app. That'll give you access to its Intelligent Modes so you can have it automatically track moving subjects, create panoramas and shoot time-lapse and hyper-lapse videos, too.  Plus, the Mimo app has a Pro Mode for manual controls.

The camera uses a 1/2.3-inch sensor with 1.55 micron pixels, which is the same size found in GoPro cameras, point-and-shoots and higher-end phones. That's significantly smaller than the 1-inch sensor found in DJI's Mavic 2 Pro drone, but it's the same as the Mavic 2 Zoom. 

Shooting options include 12-megapixel photos and 4K-resolution video up to 60 frames per second (at a 100Mbps bit rate) and full HD at up to 120fps for slow motion. It incorporates dual noise-canceling microphones, and the battery is rated for 140 minutes -- DJI claims you can get up to 2 hours in 4K/30fps.

And at a little more than 4 inches, it really is pocket sized. It will have a host of accessories, including a controller wheel for the gimbal, set of neutral density filters, a waterproof case, charging case and a 31-inch extension rod.

The DJI Osmo Pocket is available to preorder now for $349 (£329, AUD $599) and is expected to ship December 15.

