Asus ZenFone Live L1 lands at Best Buy for $110

Asus

Big and basic are what you get if you plunk down $110 at Best Buy for Asus' Zenfone Live (L1), the company's first phone to use the stripped-down version of Google's Android operating system, Android Go. The budget Go versions of phones are slowly arriving in the US, and are appealing if you want something a little more flexible than prepaid but can't stomach the high prices of the hot new phones.

Notable features include dual-SIM support and a microSD slot to expand on the relatively paltry 16GB storage, and a relatively large 3,000mAh battery.

Though the processor supports fast 5Hz-channel Wi-Fi, the phone only supports the slower 2.4GHz channel (something that I didn't think would matter when I bought a cheap Moto G5 Plus but ultimately made the phone feel very slow). And the cramped 1GB of memory might slow it down even further.

Then again, despite shipping with the Android Oreo version of Go, it lacks all the AI and voice-assistant bells and whistles; whether that's a blessing or a curse depends on your preferences.

If you're just making phone calls, streaming some music and video and surfing the web, this might be all you need, though.

Specifications: