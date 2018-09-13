iPhone XS has rounded screen, 'most durable glass ever in a smartphone'

Captura de pantalla por Juan Garzón/CNET

Apple on Wednesday unveiled the iPhone XS, virtually identical to last year's iPhone X with upgrades under the hood.

However, with the iPhone XS looking similar to last year's model, Apple has to convince hardcore fans that this model is worth the upgrade. Apple has typically added the letter "S" to iPhone models with updated components, new features and no big changes to the exterior.

The iPhone XS arrives in the weeks after Apple became the first publicly traded trillion-dollar company in the US -- revealing just how wildly popular its products remain 11 years after the first iPhone hit the market. It's services have only grown in the years since, to encompass wearables, software and services, like Apple Music.

While rival tech companies Google, Facebook and Twitter have been slammed for failing to protect user privacy or prevent election interference, Apple has largely avoided the same negativity because it doesn't run a social-media site or sell user data to advertisers.

It kept up its incredible sales numbers with last year's iPhone X, which brought the iPhone's first major redesign in three years -- replacing the Touch ID button with Face ID technology and touting the 5.8-inch device as the "future of mobile." Last year's model incorporated a new, sharper OLED screen, and also featured software like Animoji that can turn your face into a unicorn and other animated emoji.