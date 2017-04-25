​Yi's 360 VR camera should worry the competition

yi-360-vr-camera-02.jpg

The compact 360 VR camera can capture spherical video at up to 5.7K resolution at 30fps.

 Yi Technology

The Yi 360 VR camera is yet another example of what the imaging company does best: deliver big specs and features at a very competitive price. The all-in-one spherical camera aimed at consumers was announced today at the NAB show in Las Vegas alongside the Yi Halo, a 17-camera VR rig optimized for Google Jump for filmmakers.

Scheduled to arrive in June at a price of $399 (approximately £315 or AU$530), the 360 VR camera might not be the most creatively named, but its specs and features are beyond others competing in the space, such as Samsung, Ricoh and Nikon.

Boasting a pair of 1/2.3-inch 12-megapixel Sony image sensors behind 220-degree f2.0 lenses, the camera can capture 360-degree video up to a resolution of 5.7K (5,760x2,880 pixels) at 30fps. At that resolution you'll have to handle the stitching yourself, but if 4K at 30fps will suffice, the camera can handle the stitching internally with its Ambarella H2V95 processor. And Yi claims it can record at 4K for up to 75 minutes.

On top of that, it can live-stream video to Facebook, YouTube or Twitter/Periscope at up to 2.5K resolution via its dual-band wireless. It can also wirelessly connect to a mobile device so you can control the camera and preview and review your videos and photos.

The camera measures 102 by 53.2 by 29.6 mm (about 4 by 2.1 by 1.2 inches) and weighs 6 ounces (170 g), so it's compact enough to stick in a pocket or mount like an action cam (there's a tripod mount on the bottom).

More details are available on Yi's site, where you can also preorder it.

