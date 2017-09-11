Xiaomi

Xiaomi's new Mi Note 3 isn't as powerful as the previous Mi Note 2.

The Note 3 comes with a smaller display and a weaker processor than the Note 2: The 5.5-inch phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, while the 5.7-inch Note 2 ran on a Snapdragon 821. It also comes with a smaller price tag though, launching in China on Sept. 12 from 2,499 (converts to roughly $385, £290 and AU$480), slightly less than the 3,299 yuan (roughly $500, £380 AU$630) Note 2.

It has 12-megapixel dual-cameras that feature portrait mode and 2x optical zoom, and a 16-megapixel front shooter with AI-powered Beautify software for the selfie lovers. I don't normally take selfies, but I'll be sure to put this to the test when I get my hands on a unit to let you know if it can make my ugly mug look good.

Aesthetically, the Note 3 looks very much like Xiaomi's Mi 6. It seems to have moved away from Samsung's look, but still keeps the curved sides that's signature of the first Note.

The Note series is no longer Xiaomi's flagship range, with that honour now going to the Mix line. Instead, the Note 3 looks to be a move to target Oppo, a hugely popular brand in China whose products use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 600 series chips. The Note 3 will likely launch in India and several developing markets, which Xiaomi have been targeting, though those in the US will as usual have to look to online resellers.

Quick specs