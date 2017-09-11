Xiaomi's bezel-less Mi Mix 2 will dazzle you

Even if we've recently seen the tiny-bezel look from the Essential Phone and Samsung's Galaxy Note 8, Xiaomi's Mi Mix 2 is still a jaw dropper.

Announced on Monday, the Mi Mix 2 is the company's new flagship phone. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, and has a 5.99-inch, 2,080x1,080-pixel resolution display. That screen is smaller than last year -- the original Mi Mix had a 6.4-inch display -- and it's without dual cameras, with a lone 12-megapixel shooter on the back, but there's no denying the device's beauty.

While the original Mi Mix was designed as a concept phone. It lacked a front speaker but featured cool technology such as a cantilever ceramic piezoelectric actuator that turned the whole phone into a speaker. The Mix 2 compromises with an actual speaker that plays sound from a tiny slit that sits at the edge of the display.

The sound quality is surprisingly good. I've given the phone a spin over the past few days and didn't notice and issues with the speaker. Best of all, the phone doesn't vibrate like the original when you make a call.

Aloysius Low/CNET

The whole concept of the Mix series is to focus on the display, but surprisingly the Mix 2 isn't all screen. The front 5-megapixel camera sits on a small chin at the bottom. The phone is a little bit shorter than the first Mix so when you hold it, you feel like you're seeing more screen.

Like the original, the phone creates the almost-magical impression that there's nothing between the display and the real world. It's like Samsung's Galaxy S8 and Note 8 phones. But the Mix sells it better with hardly any space at the top -- even with the inclusion of a speaker slit.

Quick specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor



5.99-inch full-HD+ display (2,080x1,080 pixels)



6GB RAM with 128GB/256GB onboard storage



3,400mAh embedded battery



Rear fingerprint sensor



Besides a smaller display, the Mix 2 now sports metal sides instead of the ceramic material it used in the original Mix. For one thing, it's a lot easier to manufacture -- Xiaomi said it takes seven days to compress and bake the ceramic body with no assurance that it will be the right size when it's finished, so using metal sides will allow the company to make more of the Mix 2. But if you want the whole ceramic experience, a special edition white model is available.

That said, the phone still has a ceramic back that's scratch resistant, so you don't have to worry about tiny nicks to the phone, but the downside is that it's a crazy fingerprint magnet and can easily crack if it takes a knock.

Aloysius Low/CNET

The Mix 2 is Xiaomi's most expensive phone, just as the Mix was. The base 6GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage model costs 3,299 yuan, which converts to about $535, £405 or AU$665. There are configurations with more storage that cost more (128GB, 256GB), with the most expensive special edition priced at 4,699 yuan, which converts to $720, £545 and AU$895.

As with most Xiaomi phones, the Mix 2 will be sold in China first before rolling out to the rest of its global markets. It won't be released in the US, UK or Australia, but you'll be able to get one from an online reseller. That will take some work, though. You'll need to root and install a version of Xiaomi's MIUI operating system that has Google Play services. But the phone will have working 4G everywhere in the world, including in the US.

I really liked the few days I've been spending with the phone. Be sure to check back soon for my full review.



