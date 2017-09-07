Sony brings price of 4K projectors under $5K

Sony

Sony has announced its least expensive 4K projector yet, the VPL-VW285ES, which boasts a "full" 3,840x2,160 resolution and HDR compatibility.

The $5,000 projector features the company's "Triluminous Display" for a wider color gamut and a lamp-life of up to 6,000 hours. The VW285 comes with an Advanced Iris which is also able to ratchet up the contrast, according to Sony.

The VPL-VW285ES isn't the cheapest 4K projector you can get though. Optoma recently announced its UHD60 at $2,000, though the less expensive model isn't true 4K with a resolution of 2,716x1,528.

In order to make the most of HDR content any display should have as high brightness as possible but the Sony is only capable of 1,500 lumens. By comparison, the Optoma is able to get up to 3,000 lumens.

Sony is also announcing the VPL-VW885ES with a "laser light source" and a 2,000 lumens brightness at a relatively costly $25,000.

While the $5,000 VPL-VW285ES is capable of an image up to an impressive 200 inches the projector category still lags behind TV in both terms of HDR capability for the moneyand the ability to watch in a lit room. That said, this newest model could be the tipping point as far as affordability is concerned. Video walls can't be that far away now, surely.

UK and Australian availability is yet to be announced, though you could expect pricing to be roughly £5,000 and AU$10,000 respectively.