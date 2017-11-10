Take 24-megapixel selfies with the Vivo V7+

You may not know much about Chinese manufacturer Vivo, but the Vivo V7+ is a great example of what the company does well.

Vivo is doing remarkably well in the developing world with its line of lower-spec midrange phones. It was reported to be fifth in the world in the first quarter of this year, though the company has slipped out of the top five in the third quarter.

Sporting a full metal body, a large 6-inch display with a 18:9 ratio (though at a lower 1,440x720-pixel resolution compared to higher-end devices), the V7+ is an affordable phone with plenty to like. It's powered by a not-so-impressive octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor. But it comes loaded with 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, which isn't too shabby.

However, the phone's claim to fame isn't its modest specs, it's the 24-megapixel front camera with LED flash that aims to help you take the perfect selfie with the Face Beauty mode. The mode lets you smoothen out and change your skin tone. But be warned: You may end up looking a bit too plastic.

Aloysius Low/CNET

The LED flash also acts as a fill light, which is great, if you find yourself wanting to take a selfie in a low-light location, like a pub perhaps. And if you need to take a group picture, the phone has a mode where you rotate the phone to capture a wider shot.

Even without the 24-megapixel front camera, the Vivo V7+ would still be a decent lower-end phone. Sure the Snapdragon 450 may not be as powerful as the Snapdragon 600 and 800 range of chips, but it gets the job done. Gaming may be trickier however if you want the best graphics and fast loading times.

Retailing for around S$550 in Singapore and other markets (which converts to about $405, £305 and AU$525) the Vivo V7+ isn't the best phone out there, but its selfie prowess may find it an audience.

Quick specs