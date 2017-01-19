Still talk on the phone? You can make calls with this smart mirror

Need to call your friend while you put in your contacts? A company called Viio has created mirrors that let you chat through your mirror. Viio equipped mirrors with Bluetooth, so you can connect them wirelessly to your mobile device, tablet or computer. The built-in microphone and speakers let you make phone calls or play music directly through the mirrors. And if you're just concerned with how you look, the Viio mirrors include LED lights around the perimeter.

The Viio mirrors come in three different models -- the Vezzo, Vero and Vetta -- that cost $395, $445 and $695, respectively. You can order the mirrors online and in a few Home Depot, Best Buy and Lowe's stores in Canada. Home Depot and Lowe's will begin to sell the mirrors in the US this spring.

Smart mirrors might be the next hot product as tech companies begin to make health and beauty products. The company Simplehuman has its own line of smart mirrors that customize light settings based on selfies you save in the accompanying app. An auto-sensing smart mirror called Juno has raised more than $425,000 during its Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign thanks to features like light settings just for reading, makeup or selfies.

Features of Viio mirrors

  • Auxiliary cord connection
  • Anti-fog button
  • Six-hour battery or permanent plug
  • Wood backing to mount on walls
  • Vezzo: 24x32 inches, $395
  • Vero: 30x30-inch circular mirror, $445
  • Vetta: 24x64 inches, $695

