Has Urbanears made the next great wireless sports headphone?

stadionblue01.jpgEnlarge Image

The Stadion is shipping now for $99.

 Urbanears

I'm always on the lookout for the next great wireless sports headphone and Sweden-based Urbanears' new Stadion caught my eye.

I got an early sneak peek at a prototype a couple of months ago and was impressed by the Stadion, which costs $99, £79 or approximately AU$130. I liked its coiled design and found the buds stayed securely in my ears and were comfortable to wear. They reminded me a little of Arriva headphones, but their coil is much tighter.

Like Bose's SoundSport Wireless and Plantronics' BackBeat Fit, these are semi-open in-ear headphones, which means you don't jam them into your ear canal like you do with noise-isolating in-ear headphones. However, that also means they let some ambient sound in. That sound leak means they aren't good for listening in noisy environments, but it's a good safety feature for runners and bikers who like to be able to hear traffic around them.

biking-stadion-black.jpg
20
Urbanears' Stadion wireless earphones are all coiled up like an old telephone cord

I didn't get a chance to listen to them, but if they're anything like Urbanears wired buds, which I have tried, they should offer decent but not fantastic sound.

As soon as I get my hands on a review sample (they're shipping now), I'll be able to give you an in-depth assessment. For now, take a look at the Stadion's key specs and some photos of the earphones in its four color options.

Specs and features

  • Sweat-proof
  • Three-button control on the back lets users navigate their playlist, adjust volume and pick up calls
  • Reflective details to make wearers visible at night
  • Seven hours of playback time per charge
  • Color options: Rush (coral and gray), Team (blue and white), Trail (indigo and green) and Black Belt (black and gray)
  • Price: $99 or £79, which converts to about AU$130
boxing-stadion-white.jpgEnlarge Image

The Stadion in white.

 Vincent Skoglund/Urbanears

Best Headphones of 2017

See All
 

Discuss: Urbanears Stadion

Conversation powered by Livefyre

Where to Buy

Urbanears Stadion

Part Number: CNETUrbanears Stadion

Visit manufacturer site for details.