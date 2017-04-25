I'm always on the lookout for the next great wireless sports headphone and Sweden-based Urbanears' new Stadion caught my eye.
I got an early sneak peek at a prototype a couple of months ago and was impressed by the Stadion, which costs $99, £79 or approximately AU$130. I liked its coiled design and found the buds stayed securely in my ears and were comfortable to wear. They reminded me a little of Arriva headphones, but their coil is much tighter.
Like Bose's SoundSport Wireless and Plantronics' BackBeat Fit, these are semi-open in-ear headphones, which means you don't jam them into your ear canal like you do with noise-isolating in-ear headphones. However, that also means they let some ambient sound in. That sound leak means they aren't good for listening in noisy environments, but it's a good safety feature for runners and bikers who like to be able to hear traffic around them.
I didn't get a chance to listen to them, but if they're anything like Urbanears wired buds, which I have tried, they should offer decent but not fantastic sound.
As soon as I get my hands on a review sample (they're shipping now), I'll be able to give you an in-depth assessment. For now, take a look at the Stadion's key specs and some photos of the earphones in its four color options.
Specs and features
- Sweat-proof
- Three-button control on the back lets users navigate their playlist, adjust volume and pick up calls
- Reflective details to make wearers visible at night
- Seven hours of playback time per charge
- Color options: Rush (coral and gray), Team (blue and white), Trail (indigo and green) and Black Belt (black and gray)
- Price: $99 or £79, which converts to about AU$130