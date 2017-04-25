Enlarge Image Urbanears

I'm always on the lookout for the next great wireless sports headphone and Sweden-based Urbanears' new Stadion caught my eye.

I got an early sneak peek at a prototype a couple of months ago and was impressed by the Stadion, which costs $99, £79 or approximately AU$130. I liked its coiled design and found the buds stayed securely in my ears and were comfortable to wear. They reminded me a little of Arriva headphones, but their coil is much tighter.

Like Bose's SoundSport Wireless and Plantronics' BackBeat Fit, these are semi-open in-ear headphones, which means you don't jam them into your ear canal like you do with noise-isolating in-ear headphones. However, that also means they let some ambient sound in. That sound leak means they aren't good for listening in noisy environments, but it's a good safety feature for runners and bikers who like to be able to hear traffic around them.

I didn't get a chance to listen to them, but if they're anything like Urbanears wired buds, which I have tried, they should offer decent but not fantastic sound.

As soon as I get my hands on a review sample (they're shipping now), I'll be able to give you an in-depth assessment. For now, take a look at the Stadion's key specs and some photos of the earphones in its four color options.

Specs and features

Sweat-proof

Three-button control on the back lets users navigate their playlist, adjust volume and pick up calls

Reflective details to make wearers visible at night

Seven hours of playback time per charge

Color options: Rush (coral and gray), Team (blue and white), Trail (indigo and green) and Black Belt (black and gray)

