What's the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear the word "Tribit?" Maybe a travel app. Or a fridge-friendly Alexa device. Or a critter from Star Trek. But probably not a portable Bluetooth speaker.

But that's just what Tribit XSound Go is -- and a cheap one at that, retailing for $36 on Amazon for the black version and $40 for the blue one.

From the pictures online, there isn't much to distinguish the Tribit from other generic Chinese speakers. But in hand it feels sturdy enough and has an understated matte-finished exterior that seems like it should hold up well over time. It weighs in at 0.84-pound or 380 grams.

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

The speaker is fully waterproof (IPX7 rated) and comes with a lanyard that allows you to hang the speaker from a shower head, a tree branch or anything that has a hook. It has an auxiliary input and a built-in microphone for making speakerphone calls. (Don't expect business-grade performance, but it works acceptably well.)

Battery life is rated at an impressive 24 hours at medium volume levels, so it's packing a fairly large battery that probably contributes a fair amount of weight to the overall package. The only downside is that the speaker takes around 4 hours to fully charge via microUSB.



Part of the Tribit XSound XS's claim to fame is that it's the Wirecutter's pick for best budget Bluetooth speaker, a fact that's been shamelessly incorporated into the speaker's name on Amazon.

Does it truly merit such a distinction? Well, I haven't tested every cheap portable Bluetooth on Amazon, so I can't definitively say it's the best budget Bluetooth speaker out there. But I can say that, for the money, it's certainly one of the better ones I have tested.