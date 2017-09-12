Tend Secure

Tend Secure, the startup behind the Lynx indoor camera is back with a new product -- the $200 Lynx Solar outdoor camera. Available for pre-order now at the reduced price of $150, the Lynx Solar is expected to start shipping in late October.

Here's an overview of the Lynx Solar's features:

1080p HD live streaming



Facial recognition software



Motion detection sensor



Two-way intercom



Free 7-day cloud storage



Infrared night vision



Tend Secure says its solar panel accessory can power a Lynx Solar cam for up to 7 days (when fully charged).

I'm intrigued that the Lynx Solar has facial recognition, considering that shadows, sunglasses, hats and any other common outdoor accoutrements can seriously limit visibility and make it difficult both to detect and distinguish among faces.

So far, the outdoor "facial recognition" cameras I've tested, like Netatmo's Presence, haven't actually been able to distinguish among a stored personal database of faces. Instead, they're only able to tell you that they saw a person. We'll just have to try out the Lynx Solar for ourselves and report back.