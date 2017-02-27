If your budget doesn't stretch to Sony's latest top-end flagship, the new Xperia XZ, perhaps its new midrange Xperia XA1 and XA1 Ultra will be a bit more up your street.

The XA1 is the smaller of the two, with a 5.2-inch 720p display, while the Ultra balloons out with a 6-inch full HD screen. The bezels on both phones have been shrunk down to tiny slivers, allowing the screens to stretch across the whole front. The edge-to-edge displays look particularly great with full-screen photos or videos playing.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Aside from the size, the main specs of the two phones are pretty much the same. Both have 23-megapixel cameras on the back, both have 32GB of storage that can be expanded with microSD cards and both run MediaTek processors.

Both the XA1 and XA1 Ultra will come in black, white, gold and rose gold colours and will be available later this year, although Sony hasn't given specific timing or price details.

Additional XA1 specs:

8-megapixel front-facing camera

2,300mAh battery

USB-C charging

Additional XA1 Ultra specs: