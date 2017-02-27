The Latest New Products Must-See

Tiny bezels make these midrange Sony phones all about the screen

Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8
  • 9
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13

If your budget doesn't stretch to Sony's latest top-end flagship, the new Xperia XZ, perhaps its new midrange Xperia XA1 and XA1 Ultra will be a bit more up your street.

The XA1 is the smaller of the two, with a 5.2-inch 720p display, while the Ultra balloons out with a 6-inch full HD screen. The bezels on both phones have been shrunk down to tiny slivers, allowing the screens to stretch across the whole front. The edge-to-edge displays look particularly great with full-screen photos or videos playing.

sony-xpera-xa-1-ultra.jpg
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Aside from the size, the main specs of the two phones are pretty much the same. Both have 23-megapixel cameras on the back, both have 32GB of storage that can be expanded with microSD cards and both run MediaTek processors.

The Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain, home of Mobile World Congress
12
MWC 2017: All the gadgets announced so far

Both the XA1 and XA1 Ultra will come in black, white, gold and rose gold colours and will be available later this year, although Sony hasn't given specific timing or price details.

Additional XA1 specs:

  • 8-megapixel front-facing camera
  • 2,300mAh battery
  • USB-C charging

Additional XA1 Ultra specs:

  • 16-megapixel front-facing camera with LED flash
  • 2,700mAh battery
  • USB-C charging
sony-xpera-xa-1-ultra-2.jpg
13
Sony Xperia XA1 and XA1 Ultra go big on screen

Editors' Top Picks

See All

  • Google Pixel Phone

    With the help of an Assistant, Google's first in-house designed Pixel phone makes a kickass...

  • Apple iPhone 7 Plus
    Starting at: $1,269.00

    Apple's larger iPhone has a few distinct advantages, and its dual cameras can pull off...

  • Samsung Galaxy S7
    Starting at: $998.00

    We reviewed the new Samsung Galaxy S7 in London, Berlin, San Francisco and Sydney. It's...

  • Oppo R9s

    Oppo's R9s is proof that midrange phones have flagship features in their sights. Enviable...

 

Discuss: Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra

Conversation powered by Livefyre

Where to Buy

Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra

Part Number: CNETSony Xperia XA1 Ultra

1 Related Model

Visit manufacturer site for details.