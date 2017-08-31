Sony's Xperia XA1 Plus leads with a beefy battery

Sony's midrange XA1 Plus is full of big numbers, from its large 5.5-inch display to its 23-megapixel camera. Inside is a capacious 3,430mAh battery that should easily keep this going for a full day of use.

The screen is full HD (1,920x1080 pixels) which should help eke out the juice too -- that 4K display in Sony's top-end XZ Premium is a real power hog. It still seemed sharp enough for all your essentials and bright enough to use outdoors.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The phone is wrapped in a metal shell which looks quite pretty, but it doesn't have any kind of waterproofing. That's disappoining, given that waterproofing is something we're seeing more and more on smartphones -- including many of Sony's own handsets. Be careful around water with this one.

Sony hasn't yet announced pricing for the phone but it's due to go on sale globally later in September so we'll hear more in the coming weeks.

Sony Xperia XA1 Plus specs: