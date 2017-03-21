Sony Xperia L1: 5.5-inch budget phone bound for April

Sony is stepping into the smartphone ring with a new affordable phone with a large screen. We don't yet know how much the Xperia L1 will cost when it lands in late April, but Sony promises that the 5.5-inch Android Nougat device will be "economical".
Here's what we know about the Xperia L1's hardware specs:
- 5.5-inch 720p screen
- 13-megapixel camera
- 5-megapixel front-facing camera
- 1.45GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T processor
- 16GB storage and 2GB RAM
- Up to 256GB microSD
- Android Nougat
- 2,620mAh battery
- USB-C charger
- 151x74x8.7mm
- 180 grams
The Xperia L1 will sell in the US, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Africa and the Middle East