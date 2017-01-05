Sony adds Dolby Vision and Google Home to high-end LCDs

Sony

If a great TV ain't broke, don't fix it.

Last year one of our favorite LCDs was the Sony X930D, which delivered excellent image quality, great style and plenty of useful features. The new X930E/X940E series looks to continue the winning tradition, with a couple of welcome new extras.

One of the most important is support for the Dolby Vision HDR format, expanding the range of HDR content the sets can access, coinciding with the release of Dolby Vision 4K Blu-ray players and discs coming later this year. Of course the sets can still access the other major HDR format, HDR10.

The X930E uses an improved version of Sony's Slim Backlight drive, a version of edge-lit local dimming that produced excellent results in our tests last year. The 75-inch X940E, meanwhile, has a full-fledged full-array local-dimming system, which should deliver even better picture quality. Sony also talks up its processing, which is generally very good.

New for 2016, the X930E and X940E will also work with the Google Home, so you can use that device to control the TV via voice commands. Like previous Sony sets, it uses Android TV's operating system.

Pricing and availability were not announced. See all CNET's CES 2017 coverage here.

Sony X930E/X940E specifications