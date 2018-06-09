CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Sony WF-SP700N Wireless In-Ear Sports Headphones review: Sony's best truly wireless earphones have great sound, comfortable fit

By
Reviewed:
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8
  • 9
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15
  • 16

Sony WF-SP700N Wireless In-Ear Sports Headphones (Black)

(Part #: WFSP700N/B)

3 Related Models

CNET may get a commission from these offers.
Compare These

The Good Fits comfortably and securely and sounds good for truly wireless headphones. Built-in noise cancelling helps muffle ambient sound. An included charging case delivers two additional charges.

The Bad Battery life is only OK at 3 hours. It's a little awkward to get the earbuds into their charging case. Some audio delay when using certain streaming video apps.

The Bottom Line Despite some small downsides, the Sony WF-SP700N is one of the better truly wireless headphones currently available.

7.5 Overall
  • Design 8.0
  • Features 8.0
  • Sound 8.0
  • Value 7.0

Review Sections

We've seen a lot of new truly wireless earphones hit the market in 2018, all trying to compete against the most well-known member of the breed, Apple's AirPods.

Sony's latest, the WF-SP700N, retails for $180 (£180, AU$300) and is essentially the sports version of Sony's earlier WF-1000X. Both have an active noise-cancelling feature that helps muffle ambient noise -- something missing from Apple's slightly less expensive AirPods.

With a sweat-resistant design courtesy of a PX4 "splashproof" rating, these earphones have a few things going for them. For starters, they're relatively lightweight and fit me comfortably and securely thanks to the included sports fins (the same ones found on the Sony MDR-XBX50BS). They also sound very good for truly wireless headphones and worked mostly reliably, with only minimal dropouts.

Each bud has a single "power" button that doubles as a universal button for pausing and playing your music, answering and ending calls, and skipping tracks forward and back with a double or triple click. The button is a little small but it worked well enough. There are no volume controls on the buds themselves.

12-sony-wf-s700nEnlarge Image

The earphones in their charging case. They're available in four color options.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Using the app you can tweak the sound by toggling through various pre-set equalizer modes, including one that boosts the bass, but you can't create your own custom setting. I found that the default "off" setting offered the best and most balanced sound. The bass has good kick to it but doesn't come across as bloated (like it does in the bass boost mode), and there isn't the treble push found in some of the other modes like "Excited," "Bright" and "Treble boost" that can lead to some listening fatigue. My next favorite setting was "Mellow."

If you get a tight seal, these earphones deliver more bass and richer sound than the AirPods, particularly in noisier environments. They're among the best sounding truly wireless earphones, measuring up well against the Bose SoundSport Free and Jabra Elite 65t and Jabra Elite Active 65t (the Bose has more bass than the Jabra). However, I should point out that these types of wireless headphones still don't sound as good as a decent set of in-ear wired headphones that cost less, so keep your expectations in check.

Best Headphones for 2018

See All

  • Jabra Elite Active 65t

    The sporty version of Jabra's already wireless earphones have a few extras that put it...

  • Sony WH-1000XM2

    Sony's upgraded WH-1000XM2 headphones are doing their best to dethrone the Bose QuietComfort...

  • Bose QuietComfort 35 II

    With a new button that links directly to Google Assistant on your phone, Bose's otherwise...

  • Jabra Elite 65t

    Jabra's new truly wireless earphones are superior to the AirPods in some ways and only...

  • Beats Studio3 Wireless

    You can argue over whether Beats made a mistake not redesigning its flagship headphone...

This week on CNET News

Here's how Apple's browsing privacy features will work in Safari
I can't take Macs and iPads being split anymore
How Taylor Swift flipped online fandom on its head for the better

Discuss Sony WF-SP700N Wireless In-Ear...