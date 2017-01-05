Sony announces 4K Blu-ray player you might even be able to buy

4K Blu-ray was a long time coming but when it finally arrived it came with a murmur not a shout. Companies such as Sony and LG decided to hold off on the first wave of players until the format matured.

Sony's UBP-X800 will be the company's go-to player when it's released in Spring 2017 and includes a host of features including a Sony developed Precision HD drive for what the company claims is enhanced playback of most disc types as well as support for 4K streaming services.

The three high-end players from Sony announced recently share the same design forged by the "premium" 1080p UHP-H1 player, with a squat, blocky and yet attractive look.

The player will also playback digital music with support for high-res audio up to 192 kHz/24-bit and DSD 11.2 MHz in addition to streaming Bluetooth to headphones for private listening.

Sony already announced the high-end UBP-X1000ES last year for release at the same time, but that model is designed to be only sold through custom installers -- you won't be able to barrel up to your local Best Buy and expect to walk off with one. The differences between the 800 and 1000 aren't yet known, we have asked Sony for clarification.

4K Ultra HD Blu-ray is the latest disc-based standard and includes features such as a 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160 pixels), high dynamic range (HDR) and better color depth (BT.2020).

Pricing and availability is yet to be announced.