Enlarge Image Sony

Sony's Extra Bass line of headphones may not appeal to audio purists, but it's popular with mainstream consumers who enjoy their music with an extra helping of bass.

At CES 2017, Sony announced four new Extra Bass headphones, including the new flagship MDR-XB950N1, a Bluetooth model that features active noise-cancellation, and its step-down sibling, the MDR-XB950B1 that's wireless but leaves off the noise cancellation.

There's a wired on-ear model, too -- the MDR-XB550AP -- and a wired in-ear sports earphone, the MDR-XB510AS, that has a water-resistant design.

Enlarge Image Sony

With the wireless models, you can tweak the sound (adjust bass levels) with Sony's Connect app for iOS and Android, as well as turn the noise cancelling on and off in the MDR-XB950N1 (it has 22 hours of battery life).

All the new Extra Bass headphones are due out this spring, but sadly Sony hasn't provided any pricing yet. I suspect the MDR-XB950N1 will cost around $250 (which roughly converts to £202 or AU$434) because the current Sony MDRXB950BT costs $200 and doesn't feature active noise cancelling. The MDR-XB950B1 (18 hours of battery life) should list for around $200 (the rough conversion is £162 or AU$274).

As soon as I get more info and some hands-on time with the products I'll update this preview.