Sony's HT-MT300 is company's first micro sound bar

ht-mt300btilt-large.jpg
Sony

Micro sound bars are the latest trend of the late 2010s, but while these models are quite tiny -- about a foot long -- they don't necessarily sacrifice performance in the name of compactness. Following models from Zvox and Polk comes Sony's HT-MT300 which features a wireless subwoofer.

The subwoofer is designed to stand upright or in a dedicated "Sofa Mode" which allows you to slide it under your couch.

The sound bar is a stereo model but it features a S-Force PRO Front Surround emulation, and it will also process Dolby Digital soundtracks.

Connectivity includes Bluetooth with NFC, optical, 3.5 auxiliary plus a USB port on the back for connecting USB drives and portable devices.

The HT-MT300 will be available in a choice of black or beige with pricing and availability yet to be confirmed.

