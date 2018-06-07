Juan Garzon/CNET

Sonos has expanded its line of multiroom audio speakers with a compact, more affordable sound bar called the Sonos Beam. It will be available on July 17 for $399 (£399 and AU$599).

The speaker will be available in two color options -- black and white -- and features a single HDMI input. Like the Sonos One, this is a smart speaker that will include support for Amazon Alexa voice control and eventually Google Assistant. It also has support for Apple's AirPlay2.

Sonos says the Beam will be able to support wireless rear speakers for surround effects. It has an improved, five-microphone array to better "listen" for voice commands when music or movies are blaring. Sonos touts its sound despite the compact size, including newly designed square woofer motors. There's also a night mode to reduce the impact of explosions when you don't want to disturb the neighbors.

Enlarge Image Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

Perhaps the biggest innovation, however, is the price. The diminutive Beam costs $300 less than Sonos' existing PlayBar (which lacks microphones or Alexa support), allowing it to compete directly against other midpriced sound bars. Unlike such competitors however, including the Vizio SB3621 and the Yamaha YAS-207, the Beam lacks a separate subwoofer.

We'll have more info as we get some hands-on on time with the product later today.

There's no word on whether the Beam will be available in the UK and Australia, but previous Sonos products are. Expect it to cost about £400 or AU$625.