Enlarge Image Somfy

Somfy, maker of the Somfy One all-in-one security system, today introduced an outdoor camera. While the company has not yet released pricing information for its new outdoor cam, it is expected to be available starting in late 2018.

Check out an overview of the Somfy Outdoor Camera's core features:

1080p HD resolution



Night vision



130-degree field of view



110-decibel siren



Two-way talk



Motion detection

Person detection

Free 24-hour 10-second video clip storage



Email and push alerts

The Somfy cam's person detection software -- called SomfyVision -- is supposed to initiate a "customized voice alert" whenever a person crosses within the camera's field of view. If the person stays in range for a certain time period, the 110-decibel siren should sound.

The Somfy Outdoor Camera also integrates with Apple HomeKit, Amazon's Alexa, the Google Assistant and IFTTT. It joins Somfy's One and the Somfy Indoor Camera to round out the Somfy Protect line of products.

Click here to see what else is happening at CES 2018.