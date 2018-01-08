Somfy, maker of the Somfy One all-in-one security system, today introduced an outdoor camera. While the company has not yet released pricing information for its new outdoor cam, it is expected to be available starting in late 2018.
Check out an overview of the Somfy Outdoor Camera's core features:
- 1080p HD resolution
- Night vision
- 130-degree field of view
- 110-decibel siren
- Two-way talk
- Motion detection
- Person detection
- Free 24-hour 10-second video clip storage
- Email and push alerts
The Somfy cam's person detection software -- called SomfyVision -- is supposed to initiate a "customized voice alert" whenever a person crosses within the camera's field of view. If the person stays in range for a certain time period, the 110-decibel siren should sound.
The Somfy Outdoor Camera also integrates with Apple HomeKit, Amazon's Alexa, the Google Assistant and IFTTT. It joins Somfy's One and the Somfy Indoor Camera to round out the Somfy Protect line of products.
