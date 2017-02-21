I use Snapchat all the time but I still wasn't expecting to like Spectacles as much as I did.

They do one thing -- record video for Snapchat -- but they do that one thing really well.

I took them to the beach, jumped on trampolines, dodged balls, climbed a pyramid play structure, watched the sunset and played tennis with them. A whole lot of fun captured from my point of view.

Regardless of age (or activity), if you use Snapchat a lot, Spectacles open up the possibility of capturing hands-free, phone-free moments.

Best of all, Spectacles are now available to buy for everyone -- in the US, at least. Previously, they were only available via pop-up vending machines that would periodically appear in random locations. As of today, however, Spectacles are finally available online. They cost $130 (that's about £105 or AU$170).

Before I go any further, here's a cheat sheet review in case you're already feeling the need for a TL;DR.

What I like

1. They feel like regular sunglasses and they look pretty good on just about everyone.

2. Video quality is great for Snapchat. If the light is good you're getting a pretty decent picture.

3. Spectacles record circular video. You can rotate your phone to see more of the image.

Enlarge Image Lexy Savvides/CNET

4. Filters, emojis and text. Once the video's in Snapchat, it's just like editing a regular snap.

5. They don't need to be connected to a phone to work, only when you want to view and post snaps.

6. They won't fall off your face if you jump around or play sport.

What I don't like

1. You look like an idiot wearing them indoors, at night or with prescription glasses underneath.

2. Spectacles only work with Snapchat.

3. No face filters (aka lenses) allowed. Sorry, those funny Snapchat face swaps and Bambi ears won't happen here.

4. The audio is good, but not great. It picks up sound pretty well from the wearer so narrating the action is what you'll end up doing most of the time.

5. Mirror selfies. Unless you take off the glasses or have a friend wear them to film you, selfies are hard.

6. Spectacles take video only. No still images.

Enlarge Image James Martin/CNET

Who would want Spectacles?