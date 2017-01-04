Enlarge Image Sleep Number

Sleep Number is doing its part to combat frosty toes with its new 360 Smart Bed. Yes, the 360 actually has built-in tech that warms the foot of the bed for you as you're falling asleep so both you and your partner can slumber more comfortably.

In addition to its foot-warming capabilities, the 360 Smart Bed also claims a couple of other advanced features:

Snore-no-more: Sleep Number says its 360 bed reads biometric cues to find out if someone's snoring. If they are, the dual-sided adjustable bed is designed to raise just the snorer's head to reduce the sound.

Self-adjusting mattress: According to Sleep Number, your ideal mattress settings change based on your sleep position. So, if you happen to switch from your back to your side midsleep, SleepIQ software should notice and deflate the mattress slightly to optimize your comfort.

Of course, the 360 Smart Bed also comes with the same SleepIQ app for Android or iPhone as the company's It Bed. That means you'll still be able to change the firmness settings of your mattress yourself, check how well you slept the night before and how well you have been sleeping for the past week and month.

As part of SleepIQ's software, you can also integrate the 360 Smart Bed with products from Nest, Fitbit and other manufacturers. I got the chance to test out this functionality over six weeks of sleeping on the It Bed. While it was easy to pair partnering products to the bed, the integrations didn't help me improve my sleep.

But Sleep Number has introduced a lot of updates and new features since I started testing the It Bed in the fall. Not only can SleepIQ now differentiate between when you're in bed but awake and when you're asleep, it now offers even more personalization. Here's an example straight from Sleep Number's official 360 Smart Bed press release:

10:30 p.m. The sleeper receives a bedtime reminder via the SleepIQ app

10:45 p.m. Foot-warming feature automatically turns on in the smart adjustable base before the sleeper gets into bed

11 p.m. The smart adjustable base adjusts to the sleeper's favorite position for reading in bed

11 p.m.-7:30 a.m. ResponsiveAir technology constantly senses movements and adjusts mattress comfort during the night

1 a.m. Partner begins to snore, and the smart adjustable base raises their head

4:30 a.m. If a user gets out of bed to check on a child or use the bathroom, under-bed lighting will automatically turn on (lighting the way in the dark); then turn off when they return to bed

7:15 a.m. SleepIQ technology knows what time the sleeper would like to wake up, and an alarm will sound when they are in their lightest stage of sleep during their desired wake-up time window

This all sounds pretty good, but we won't know exactly how well it works until we get our hands on a 360 Smart Bed. Sleep Number plans to introduce 360 beds in stages throughout the year. While the team hasn't yet shared pricing information, Sleep Number will offer a variety of mattress and bases and expects their cost to be close to the brand's existing products.

