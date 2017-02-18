​Simon Optix is a board game for your face

Dancing lights flashed in my eyes. I heard familiar beeping sounds. I waved my hands in front of my face.

Welcome to board games, 2017-style.

Hasbro's Simon used to be a classic tap-the-button music memory game when I was a kid in the '80s, but the brand's gone through some recent revamps. The Simon Air was a motion-controlled tabletop spin on Simon that arrived last year. But the Simon Optix is a whole other level of weird.

Sarah Tew/CNET

The Optix connects with multiple players to sync games so everyone can try their hand at matching the patterns together. Also new to the Optix are some swipe moves: a rainbow of lights appeared, and I waved my hand across the colors. Different proximity-aware zones recognize when your hand is close to the visor, and register that with a beep.

I played a few rounds at the New York Toy Fair and found it weirdly addictive. The headband's not tremendously comfy, but it fit. The Optix is also, at least, hands-free. Welcome to the age of wearable games.

The Simon Optix arrives this fall for $25. (UK and Australian availability weren't announced, but the price converts to about £20 or AU$30.)