All-in-one camera Sens8 -- not to be confused with the similarly titled Netflix series -- is poised to compete with Canary's Smart Home Security Device, the Guardzilla 360 and other self-contained home security systems. Available for $169, the same price as Canary's cam, the Sens8 has a lot of the same features you'll find on competing all-in-one systems. (UK and Australian prices have yet to be announced, but that's about £125 or AU$215 converted.)

Here are the Sens8's highlights:

1080p HD resolution



Night vision



95-decibel siren



Environmental sensors track temperature, humidity and ambient light



Arming and disarming capabilities



Two-hour battery backup



The Sens8 also has free video storage through a partnership with Dropbox, which claims to offer encrypted "unlimited cloud storage."

Its environmental sensors are supposed to give you a report card to alert you to trends in temperature and humidity.

One thing I don't see is any integrations with Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant and other smart home platforms, which could put it at a disadvantage since most all-in-one cams offer at least one such partnership. Guardzilla's 360 dominates with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT and Nest compatibility.

Sens8 promises "advanced motion and passive infrared sensors" as well. Plenty of other security cameras use passive infrared to detect activity, but Sens8 says its "Smart Alert Technology" will reduce the occurrence of false alerts. We'll see.

