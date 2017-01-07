Connect with us

Sennheiser's HD1 In-Ear Wireless brings a bit of swank to neckband-style headphone category

sennheiser-hd-1.jpgEnlarge Image

The Sennheiser HD1 Wireless ships soon.

 Sennheiser

Sennheiser's In-Ear Momentum may not be a great headphone, but the company's new HD1 In-Ear Wireless, which shares the Momentum's bud design, is one great looking neckband-style headphone.

Due to hits stores this month (January), the HD1 costs $200 and has sheepskin leather stitched onto the neckband with some stainless steel accents that gives it a premium look missing from most of today's around-the-neck Bluetooth headphones.

I'm trying to track one down here at CES 2017 and once I do, I'll report back on how it sounds and performs as a headset (it should be good because Sennheiser does make an excellent mono Bluetooth headset).

sennheiser-hd1-case.jpgEnlarge Image

The HD1 in its carrying case.

 Sennheiser

Here are the HD1's key features:

  • 10-hour battery life
  • Charges in 1.5 hours
  • Bluetooth 4.1, AAC codec support, and Qualcomm apt-X compatibility
  • Integrated three-button remote and high-quality microphone
  • Connect up to 2 devices at once, with 3-way calling support
  • NFC one-touch Bluetooth pairing with devices that support NFC pairing
  • Voice prompts to notify pairing status and to provide battery life warnings
  • Vibration alert for incoming calls and support of USB audio with USB charging
  • Carrying case included
  • Four different size ear tips are included
  • Price: $200
  • Shipping in January
sennheiser-hd1-remote.jpgEnlarge Image

Detail shot of the HD1's inline remote.

 Sennheiser

