Not everybody can afford a premium wireless noise-canceling headphone, which is where Sennheiser's more budget-conscious HD 4.50 BTNC Wireless comes in. At $200 (£170, $AU329), it's not cheap, but it's less than what you'll pay for certain models from Sony and Bose -- and Sennheiser, too.

I like the straightforward look of the HD 4.50 BTNC Wireless and its understated matte-black finish (it does look a little like the Bose QuietComfort 35). However, Sennheiser did cut some design corners to get to the lower price point. This is an all-plastic affair and while the earpads feature cushy memory foam, the material covering them is a synthetic leather that doesn't feel as luxurious and isn't as breathable as the real leather you'll find on step-up models.

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

There's no fancy case for storing the headphones, but they do fold up nicely to fit in an included simple canvas case that I liked just fine.

Overall I found the 8.4 oz. (238 g) headphones comfortable -- they fit snugly though not too snugly. However, during longer listening sessions I did have to make some small adjustments from time to time and give my ears a little air. In other words, they aren't quite as comfortable as Bose's QuietComfort 35, Sennheiser's PXC 550 headphones or Sony's MDR-1000X.