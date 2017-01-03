The Latest New Products Must-See

Samsung's two-in-one camera kit covers more ground

samsung-wisenet-smartcam-a1-home-security-system.pngEnlarge Image

An indoor and outdoor camera comes with this home security kit.

Samsung

Samsung today announced the Wisenet-SmartCam A1 Home Security System. Instead of offering a single camera and a variety of related security accessories, this new kit is entirely camera-centric. It includes both an indoor and an outdoor camera.

While the tech giant hasn't shared the price of the system or when exactly it will be available, I'm definitely curious how it stacks up against standalone DIY security cameras.

I've reviewed Samsung's SmartCam HD Pro and SmartCam HD Plus security cameras in the past. Specs for both are roughly comparable to other DIY high-definition cameras on the market, but they both fell short on hardware design and app layout. That's especially true compared to more well-rounded models like the Nest Cam Indoor and the Nest Cam Outdoor.

Here's a quick overview of the Samsung Wisenet-SmartCam A1 Home Security System's specs:

Indoor camera

  • 1080p HD video resolution
  • 350-degree panning
  • 130-degree field of view

Outdoor camera

  • 720p HD video resolution
  • Battery-powered

Samsung's outdoor camera certainly seems to be inspired by Netgear's Arlo series of outdoor security products as far as design and specs go, but we'll just have to test it ourselves to be sure. I've reached out to Samsung for the price and retail availability of its new Wisenet-SmartCam A1 Home Security System. Check back soon for updates.

Click here to find out what else is happening at CES 2017.

