Samsung Galaxy Tab A is another average Android tablet

galaxy-tab-a-2017-001-front-gold

The Galaxy Tab A may look familiar because it is.

 Samsung

Samsung announced a new 8-inch Android tablet; the Galaxy Tab A.

If you think you're getting deja vu, it's not you, it's Samsung. 

On sale November 1 for $230, the new tablet is a basic refresh of the 2015 model with the same exact name. It's confusing, I know.

UK and Australia availability have yet to be announced. Pricing converts to £175 and AU$300.

The ultra-affordable Amazon Fire HD 8 will be big competition for the Samsung tablet. With a similar family-friendly ecosystem at a fraction of the cost, Amazon tablets make it hard to justify a pricey tablet for occasionally reading and then handing it off to the kids to play games or watch movies.

  • Android 7.1.1 Nougat
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
  • 2GB (RAM) + 32GB (ROM)
  • 1,280 x 800
  • 14 hour battery life
  • 32GB built-in storage
  • MicroSD card slot, expandable up to 256GB

