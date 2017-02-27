Is it me or does the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 have some serious competition these days?

One of the latest noteworthy contenders is the Samsung Galaxy Book. Announced at Mobile World Congress 2017, the Windows 10 tablet comes in 10- and 12-inch models, and both are bundled with a detachable keyboard cover and S-Pen stylus. And yes, Microsoft's Surface Pro line still requires you to buy the keyboard separately.

Bigger is better

The 12-inch Samsung Galaxy Book is a higher-end version with top-shelf specs. It features a crazy-sharp super-AMOLED screen and one of Intel's latest low-voltage Kaby Lake processors. At 7.4mm thick, it's very thin for a large tablet, even with the added thickness of the keyboard cover.

Josh Miller/CNET

2,160x1,440-pixel resolution

3.1GHz dual-core seventh-gen Intel Core i5

4GB or 8GB RAM

128GB or 256GB of storage

MicroSD card slot expandable up to 256GB

LTE models available

Two USB-Type C ports

The smaller, 10-inch model of the Samsung Galaxy Book isn't exactly chopped liver, however. It's actually pretty comparable to the $899 entry-level Surface Pro 4, with a similar processor and full-HD screen. Although seeing them in person, the AMOLED screen on the larger version blows this one away.

Josh Miller/CNET

1,920x1,280-pixel resolution

2.6GHz dual-core seventh-gen Intel Core m3

4GB RAM

64GB or 128GB storage

MicroSD card slot expandable up to 256GB

LTE models available

USB-Type C port

Successful accessorizing

The Microsoft Surface is a great tablet-hybrid because it totally nails a productivity-centered design that's both powerful and compact. By including the detachable keyboard and S-Pen stylus in the Galaxy Book's base price, Samsung aims for the same target, but as a complete out-of-the-box solution. (With the Surface, you get the pen in the box, but the keyboard is sold separately.)

Josh Miller/CNET

The S-Pen has a precise tip made out of rubber to feel more like drawing on paper. It supports tilt, for thicker lines when drawing at an angle, and doesn't require any charging. Flat sides help prevent it from rolling off your desk and a built-in clip is supposed to help you safely store it.

I enjoyed using the stylus more than I expected. It's small, comfortable to grip (not too skinny) and the rubber tip gracefully glided across the glass screen the way my favorite ballpoint pen smoothly slides on paper. Unfortunately, there isn't a place on the tablet or keyboard to easily store the S-Pen.

Josh Miller/CNET

Galaxy and Flow

Samsung is also including its Flow software, which is available for Samsung Galaxy Devices only. Comparable to how iMessage syncs across Apple iPhones, iPads and Mac computers, the Flow software allows text messages to sync across Samsung Galaxy devices.

For example, if you receive a text on your Samsung Galaxy phone, it will also appear on the screen of your Samsung Galaxy Book (or other Samsung Galaxy device) and you'll be able to easily respond to messages from there. It's not new or revolutionary, but it is a new, streamlined feature for those who own multiple Samsung Galaxy devices.

Josh Miller/CNET

Surface, who?

Unlike other 2-in-1 Windows 10 tablet-hybrids, the Galaxy Book's svelte dimensions make it look and feel more like an Android tablet. Most tablet-hybrids have thicker designs that accommodate built-in stands, powerful processors and a variety of ports.

The Samsung Galaxy Book impressively packs full PC-like potential inside of an ultra-compact build, and the included keyboard and S-Pen definitely add to its productivity appeal. At the time of posting, pricing and availability have yet to be announced. That makes it hard to evaluate how it actually stacks up in comparison to the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 and it's growing mountain of competition, but we expect Samsung to release that info very soon.