Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) review:

Pretty close to perfect

Reviewed:
The Good The A7 looks just like the Galaxy S7 and has a 22-hour battery life.

The Bad The phone is a fingerprint magnet and accidental palm presses make it hard to use one-handed. It also runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow, which...is old.

The Bottom Line If you're looking for a cheaper pared-down version of the Samsung Galaxy S7, this is it.

8.2 Overall
  • Design 8.0
  • Features 8.0
  • Performance 8.0
  • Camera 7.0
  • Battery 10.0

It looks like the Samsung Galaxy S7, feels like the Samsung Galaxy S7, but isn't actually the S7. No it's the 2017 version of Samsung's midrange series, and it's a pretty good-looking phone at that. While it's no OnePlus 3T, the current king of the midrange, the A7 has the chops to stand out as one of the best.

While the OnePlus 3T boasts a flagship processor, the A7 takes a more typical midrange route with a 1.9GHz Exynos 7880 that's comparable to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 615 chip. That's not a mark against it though, as the phone runs as smooth as butter, especially on games like Asphalt 8. The only thing I felt could be better was palm rejection -- the phone would constantly register my palm brushes when I used the phone one-handed.

And while it's still only running Android 6.0 Marshmallow with no word on an update, you have gotta give props to Samsung for the phone's amazing 22-hour battery life it got while looping a local video in airplane mode. I'm still pretty much blown away by how much of a workhorse this phone can be -- easily lasting a full day of hard use.

Retailing at S$648, or around $450, £365 and AU$615 in Singapore for the 32GB version, the A7 seems like a really good deal. There's, however, no word yet on whether Samsung will sell the A7 in the US, but we'll update this review if they do. It should, however, hit markets in Europe soon.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017 - peach cloud)

