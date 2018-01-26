The Samsung Connect Home is an AC1300 mesh Wi-Fi system that doubles as a SmartThings hub. A three-pack of units costs $380. (It's not yet available in the UK or Australia, but that converts to £275 or AU$475.) There's also a Pro model, which comes as a single AC2600 unit for $250, that you can add to a system of Samsung Connect Home units.

Having a hub and router in one package is convenient. And you'll save money since you won't need to buy a separate SmartThings hub, which costs $90 or £99 (it's not yet available in Australia).

Unfortunately, neither the Samsung Connect Home or the Pro lived up to my expectations. The accompanying app and setup process were frustrating. Both systems were only average at best when it came to speed. And even though it will cover as much as 4,500 square feet of your home with Wi-Fi coverage and keep your smart devices connected, you can find something better and cheaper. Unless you're set on a SmartThings hub and router in one, consider the Netgear Orbi or Eero's second-generation Wi-Fi system for your mesh system.

Simple, white, puck-like design

The Samsung Connect Home units are sleek, off-white disks without any antennas or bulkiness that needs to be hidden. Many Wi-Fi mesh systems are going with this minimal, fits-anywhere look, like the Eero and Amped Wireless Ally Plus. The Samsung Connect Pro version looks the same as the regular version, but it has a clear plastic top and is a little heavier. Both have one LED light on the front that you can shut off from the app. The backs of the units have two Ethernet ports -- in and out -- plus a reset button and an AC port for power.

The setup brought me down

Setting up the Samsung Connect Home was inconsistent and frustrating.

First, you need to download and sign into the Samsung Connect app on a device that's connected to a mobile network. Next, enable Bluetooth and Wi-Fi on your mobile device and make sure its battery is fully charged. Then you can set up each unit individually. You connect the first unit to your modem with an Ethernet cable and plug in its power cord. Then, the Samsung Connect app is supposed to automatically recognize it. With the next two units, you don't need to use an Ethernet cable; just plug a power cord into each one, and it connects to the others wirelessly.

The app didn't always recognize each unit if I had to unplug it and plug it back in, so I'd sometimes have to add the unit to the app manually. Holding down the reset button (you'll need a pin, a small nail or a paperclip as it's recessed) on the unit for about 10 seconds when it was plugged in sped up the process when the app didn't recognize it. And completely closing and reopening the app helped sometimes.

It should only take a few minutes to connect each unit, but I occasionally had problems when I was more than 10 feet away from the unit, so stay relatively close to it during setup.

The app advises that you "place your Wi-Fi hub in an open area within 40 feet of your other Wi-Fi hubs," and "the ideal distance may vary depending on your home's layout and construction materials." I placed the second and third units about 30 feet from the main unit with one wall or floor between them, but the app still had problems. It didn't recognize either device until I reset the unit and stood a few feet away with my phone. I had better luck with an iOS device than with an Android, but both had instances of not recognizing at least one of the units.

Once the Wi-Fi is setup, you can now create your network name and password, as well as set up the Samsung Connect Home as a SmartThings hub for your smart devices. To set up this feature, you check a box, hit "next" in the app and wait a minute. At least Samsung made that simple.

Once you're setup, the app has enough general options to control your network, but it lacks customization. Here's what you can do from the app:

See how many devices are connected, along with network traffic



Turn the SmartThings hub on or off



Add a guest network



Update the network name and password



Change the IPV4, DNS and UPnP (Universal Plug and Play) settings



Choose Standalone or Bridge mode



Set port forwarding and turn IP reservation on or off



Restrict usage time or turn Highest Bandwidth Priority on or off for each device (basically, a very limited version of network prioritization)



But you can't customize your 2.4GHz or 5GHz bands. There aren't any security settings or VPN or network sharing options. And the app is the only way to control your network. Samsung dropped the ball on usability, especially since I couldn't see which band or unit I was connected to, let alone manually switch to find the best connection.

It's a mesh Wi-Fi system and a SmartThings hub

For a mesh Wi-FI system, the Samsung Connect Home offers average coverage of 1,500 square feet per device. You can connect as many as five total devices to create your network, so you can get the coverage you need -- if you have the money for additional units.

Its AC1300 rating is a little on the slow side, offering 400Mbps on 2.4GHz and 867Mbps on 5GHz. The Pro doubles those theoretical speeds with its AC2600 rating, but it won't give you much more speed out of additional regular units. Check out my speed tests below to see how fast each one actually performed.