Samsung's mystery all-in-one ArtPC spotted at CES 2017

Mixed in with Samsung's new Chromebooks and some computer displays at the electronics giant's CES 2017 booth was what appeared to be, well, just another big display. It was actually a full Windows PC.

The Samsung ArtPC all-in-one looks like a display -- a 24-inch full HD LED touchscreen it turns out -- attached to the front of a soundbar. The screen height can be adjusted, though, and the bundled wireless keyboard has curved keycaps.

The components are fairly basic, so this is definitely not meant to compete with a Surface Studio, for example. It should have enough power for basic home office or school tasks, but with that screen it could easily be a nice media center, too. Plus, it has a built-in battery, which means you can easily move it around your home. Well, at least as easily as any other computer attached to a 24-inch display.

Here's what's inside:

2.4GHz Intel Core i5-7400T processor

Intel HD Graphics 630

8 or 16GB of memory

1TB 5,400 rpm hard drive

Headphone/mic combo, HDMI in, HDMI out, one USB 3.0, one USB 2.0, SD card reader

Again, not a lot of power in here, but the HDMI input is handy, should you want to use this as a screen for an external device like a gaming system.

A Samsung representative said there are no current plans to actually sell the ArtPC all-in-one and no pricing was available.