MSRP: $49.99

Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector

(Part #: RSW-200)
The Good The Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector boasts killer design, reliable performance, and a reasonable price.

The Bad The Roost isn't waterproof, and it doesn't include a probe range extender like some competitors. I'd also like to see more integrations in the future, to fit it in with larger smart-home setups.

The Bottom Line The Roost Detector is one of the best devices of its kind on the market. It features the design and features of pricier devices -- with a reasonable $50 price tag.

8.8 Overall
  • Features 9.0
  • Usability 9.0
  • Design 8.0
  • Performance 9.0

The leak-detector market, ironically enough, is flooded with devices.

Most of the gadgets have the same basic design -- two probes that set off an alarm when they're connected by water. So, it's tough for a new entry to rise above the rest, which makes it all the more surprising that one just did.

The Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector costs $50 (that's about £40 or AU$65), placing it firmly in the middle of the leak detector price range. But the Roost's design surprised me by working better than most of the devices at the high end of the market.

The Roost detector is feature rich, as far as flood sensors go. It has two probes, running parallel in a loop around the base of the device, to sense water. It also tracks humidity and temperature, graphing them so you can see trends over a 24-hour or seven-day period.

