CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Riva Audio Arena review:

Take the show on the road

Reviewed:
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8
  • 9
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
Hot Products

The Good The Riva Arena is the first truly portable Chromecast built-in speaker. It offers decent sound quality and a number of useful features, including device charging, splash-proofing and direct Wi-Fi connectivity.

The Bad The battery pack costs $100 extra. The speaker can sound a little boxy and unfocused at times. The Sonos Play:1 and the cheaper Denon Heos 1 both sound better.

The Bottom Line The Riva Arena is a likable Chromecast speaker with a portable option, but its not quite as sophisticated as its rivals.

Visit manufacturer site for details.

CNET Editors' Rating

7.7 Overall
  • Design 8.0
  • Features 10.0
  • Sound 7.0
  • Value 6.0

Review Sections

Bluetooth speakers are ubiquitous and cheap, but Wi-Fi speakers are generally better, with improved sound quality, range and stability. In addition to being more expensive than Bluetooth, one of the main reasons Wi-Fi still hasn't cracked the mainstream is a lack of battery-powered portability. Speakers like the Riva Arena are designed to address this.

At $249/£225/AU$369, the Riva Arena offers the combination of a direct Wi-Fi connection to your phone and a portable battery when you're out of the home. It has a glut of connection options for playing music from your phone, including our favorite Wi-Fi ecosystem: Chromecast built-in. And yes, there's Bluetooth if you need it.

Competitors Sonos and Denon sound better, but you can't take them on the road. Right now if you want a portable Chromecast speaker, the Riva Arena is your best (and only) option.

Riva Audio Arena

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Design-wise, the Riva Arena is two parts Sonos Play:1 and one part MP3 player. It's a 4-by-7-inch rectangular cuboid which comes in a choice of either white or black. It's larger and more solid feeling than the Sonos at 3 pounds (1.4kg) On the top of the unit is your control panel, which offers playback controls, volume and input selection (with a long press).

The splash-proof speaker is driven by a 50-watt amplifier which feeds three ADX drivers complemented by passive bass drivers. For a broader sound stage drivers are located in three of the four sides. There's no "sub" as such, but the accompanying Riva Wand app allows you to adjust the EQ.

Hot Products

This week on CNET News

Equifax CEO steps down in wake of massive data breach
Donald Trump may soon get to post longer tweets on Twitter

Discuss Riva Audio Arena