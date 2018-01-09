Enlarge Image Ring

Ring is back with several new devices on display at CES 2018 -- the Stick Up Cam Elite, the Stick Up Cam 2 and Beam security LEDs. The Stick Up Cam Elite takes its cue from Ring's first-generation Stick Up Cam, but upgrades the resolution from 720p HD to 1080p. The Elite model is also powered by an adapter rather than batteries. Here's a quick glance at its key features:

Indoor/outdoor-rated



Two-way talk



Motion detection



Detection zones



Wi-Fi- or Ethernet-enabled



Ring's Stick Up Cam 2 is a next-gen version of the original Stick Up Cam, but offers 1080p HD live streaming. No, the name "Stick Up" doesn't have anything to do with an adhesive backing. It's really a traditional-style mounted outdoor camera, except that it's battery-powered. The Elite version requires an adapter.

The Beam security LEDs are a new venture for Ring, as part of its acquisition of lighting manufacturer Mr Beams. Ring Beams include pathway lights, step lights, spotlights and other outdoor security lights designed to work with the Ring app, as well as all of its cameras and smart doorbells.

A lawsuit halted sales of Ring's Protect home security system shortly after it was announced in October, but Ring says it will start shipping this spring (albeit with a new name -- Ring Alarm).

Ring has not yet shared pricing or availability info for its new Stick Up Cam Elite, Stick Up Cam 2 and Ring Beams.

Click here to see what else is happening at CES 2018.