Ring is expanding its smart home device lineup with the new Protect security system, announced Monday. The Protect is available for preorder now on Ring's website, as well as at Best Buy and Home Depot in the US. The Ring starter kit costs $199 for a base station, a keypad, a contact sensor, a passive infrared motion sensor and a Z-Wave extender.

UK and Australian prices and release dates were not announced, but Ring products are widely available in those countries; $199 converts to about £150 or AU$250.

While the Protect's Z-Wave-enabled hub and sensor devices are fairly standard issue for a DIY security system, its $199 starting price is significantly lower than its direct competition. Google's Nest introduced its own DIY system in September starting at $499 for a hub, two door/window sensors and two arm/disarm key fobs. Samsung's SmartThings and professional security firm ADT also announced their own system Monday, with optional monitoring from, you guessed it, ADT. Its starter kit will set you back $550.

Here's an overview of Ring's Protect:

Optional professional monitoring and cloud storage starting at $10 per month



Integration with Ring's other home security devices



Potential for smart home partnerships (the hub supports ZigBee, Z-Wave, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi)



24-hour battery backup, as well as optional cellular backup



We're tracking down a review unit of Protect, so check back soon to see how it compares to Nest's Secure and SmartThings' ADT system. The Protect is expected to start shipping later this month.