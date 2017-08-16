Reolink Argus review:

Cute security cam braves the outdoors at a fair price

Reviewed:
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8
Compare These

The Good The indoor/outdoor Reolink Argus Security Camera is powered by four CR123A batteries, costs just $100, sends prompt motion alerts and has a microSD card slot for local storage.

The Bad It doesn't currently support cloud storage, smart home integrations, motion detection zones or any other advanced features. CR123A's are expensive and difficult to find.

The Bottom Line Reolink's Argus may have a funny name, but this simple, affordable outdoor cam does a pretty good job protecting your yard.

Visit manufacturer site for details.

CNET Editors' Rating

6.7 Overall
  • Features 5.5
  • Usability 7.5
  • Design 7.0
  • Performance 7.0

Review Sections

More security cams

Reolink's Argus won't be right for everyone, but this $100 DIY security camera does fill a niche: it's affordable, battery-powered and weatherproof. The versatility of a cord-free camera means the Argus can go anywhere within range of your Wi-Fi network -- either inside or out. 

It has a serious lack of features, though. You won't find cloud recording, smart home integrations, activity zones, geofencing or a web app. It also requires four pricey and hard-to-find CR123A batteries, the same as Netgear's original $180 Arlo camera (Netgear upgraded to rechargeable batteries with its premium $250 Netgear Arlo Pro).

But, the Argus is much less expensive than Netgear's Arlo lineup, as well as other battery-powered outdoor cameras like the $199 Canary Flex. If you already have a microSD card, don't care about extra features and are fine swapping out CR123A's every 6 months, Reolink's Argus might be right for you. 

Note: The Reolink Argus is currently only available in the US. At the current exchange rate, $100 converts to roughly £75 and AU$125.

Best Smart Home Devices of 2017

See All

This week on CNET News

Norman Reedus Q&A: Walking Dead's straight shooter
Intel CEO latest to quit Trump council after Charlottesville
Galaxy Note 7 buyers should get a Note 8 deal

Discuss: Reolink Argus Security Camera

Guidelines
Log In
Please log in to CNET to comment
Post Comment As...