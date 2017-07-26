Razer

What would you pay to know just where your enemy is shooting from? Razer's hoping your answer to that question is $200.

The gaming peripheral and PC maker announced today an update to its immersive 7.1-channel headset, the Tiamat 7.1 V2. The hook: Razer uses 10 discrete drivers -- five in each cup -- for "pinpoint positional audio." If you're sick of people sneaking up on you in your favorite shooter, these should do the trick.

When we reviewed the originals back in 2012, the directional audio wasn't a problem (it was great, actually), but the overall sound quality was poor, seemingly because of Razer's choice in driver quality. And going by the specs for the update, there's nothing to suggest any changes were made there. The V2's use the same driver setup as its predecessor's, too: a 40mm subwoofer, 30mm front and center drivers and 20mm rear and side surround drivers.

The headset's in-line Audio Control Unit has been redesigned, which lets you adjust the volume quickly and fine tune the audio for each channel. There's also a button to switch the headset from surround sound to stereo and a pass-through for external desktop speakers for those times when you don't want the headset experience.

For in-game chat, there's a rotating unidirectional boom mic that folds up into the ear cup when you're not using it. The headset and control unit have lights powered by Razer Chroma giving you 16.8 million color choices and effects, according to the company's announcement.

If all of that is more gaming headset than you need or if you want a set that's better for multiple platforms, Razer also has a V2 of its Tiamat 2.2 that pairs a 50mm driver with a 50mm subwoofer in each ear cup.

The Tiamat 7.1 V2 are available today for $200, which converts to approximately £150 or AU$250. The Tiamat 2.2 V2, also available today, is $130, which is about £100 or AU$165.