Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 review:

The Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 is probably complete overkill for anyone who needs a keyboard, and that's probably exactly why you'll buy it. It's the most expensive one that the vaunted gaming hardware maker puts out, topping its range of bestselling gaming keyboards.

Mixing together Razer's now-ubiquitous lighting effects, options for different mechanical switches and a row of programmable macro keys, it's also enough to get Razer's dedicated fanbase salivating.

Enlarge Image Dave Cheng/CNET

Key specs

Razer mechanical switches

Magnetic wrist rest

10-key rollover anti-ghosting

80-million keystroke lifespan

Chroma customisable backlighting

Powered USB 3.0 port

3.5 mm headphone jack

Five programmable macro keys

Game mode and media controls

The New BlackWidow is fully mechanical, and it's also one of the few Razer keyboards that offers a row of extra macro keys running down the left-hand side. These M keys are programmable on the fly, and the custom keys are a big selling point of the V2. They're a great way to have complex keystroke combinations in easy reach. In fact, they fit in very well with the plug-and-play Razer style. Yes, you can spend some time playing around with precisely how it all lights up and what your custom macros do, but it all feels very intuitive, especially if you're familiar with the software.

I also had it plugged in at my desk at work. Yes, I wanted to see how far I could take things. It turns out, using those macro keys to automatically launch web browsers, calculator and insert the £ character with one keystroke was the upper limit of my imagination. I'm sure you could do better, but I did find I was using those keys more than I thought I would, even day to day.