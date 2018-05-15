CNET también está disponible en español.

Plantronics BackBeat Go 600 review: Sounds good for the money, and comfy too

The Good The Plantronics BackBeat Go 600 are lightweight, comfortable over-ear Bluetooth headphones that sound decent and work well for making calls. You can toggle between more neutral or bass-boosted sound modes.

The Bad Bass lacks a little definition. The earcups can show scratches.

The Bottom Line Don't expect a "wow" from the lightweight, comfortable Plantronics BackBeat 600, but they're as good or better than a lot of headphones in this price range.

Last year Plantronics put out affordable wireless on-ear headphones called the BackBeat Go 500 that sounded decent and fit comfortably -- for an on-ear model anyway. Now the company has brought the same value concept to an over-ear design with the BackBeat Go 600, which costs $100 or £90 and comes in four different colors. (We're awaiting Australian pricing, but £90 is about AU$130 converted.)

The first thing you'll notice is that for full size headphones, these are really light -- they weigh in at 6.4 ounces (181 grams), while the BackBeat Go 500 on-ears weigh 5.4 ounces (153 grams). I'd give it an 8 out of 10 for comfort.

They feel like premium cheap headphones, which sounds like an oxymoron, but I'm sticking to it. They seem fairly sturdy and have some metal in the headband for extra solidity. The plastic finish on the earcups, however, will show scratches over time if you're not careful.

02-plantronics-backbeat-600Enlarge Image

The BackBeat 600 in black. They also come in gray, navy and khaki.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

They fold flat, which is good, and slip into a thin, almost paper-like carrying pouch. A cord for listening in wired mode is also included. 

While the feature set is pretty no-frills -- there's no active noise canceling, for example -- the BackBeat Go 600 does have two equalization modes. You can alternate between Bass Boost and Balanced with the press of a button. It's not a huge difference,  but Bass Boost does give you a little more. It's also easy to skip tracks forward and back using the controls on the left earcup, where you'll also find volume controls and the USB charging port. 

