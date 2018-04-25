Enlarge Image Plantronics

Plantronics put out an affordable wireless on-ear headphone last year called the BackBeat Go 500 that sounded decent and fit comfortably -- for an on-ear model anyway. Now the company is bringing the same value concept to an over-ear design with the new BackBeat Go 600, which costs $100 and comes in four color options. (We're awaiting UK and Australian pricing and will update this post when we get it. $100 is about £70 or AU$130 converted.)

While the feature set is pretty no-frills -- there's no noise canceling -- the BackBeat Go 600 does have two equalization (EQ) modes. You can alternate between "Bass Boost" and "Balanced" EQ with the press of a button.

With memory foam in their earcups, the headphones look comfortable. I'll have more to say about what it's like to wear them -- and how they sound -- when I get my hands on a review sample in the near future.

In the meantime, here's a look at the BackBeat Go 600's key specs, according to Plantronics: